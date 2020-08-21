Meena Kumari's life to be subject of web series, Almighty Motion Picture acquires rights

A biographical drama on legendary actress Meena Kumari is in the works as film production company Almighty Motion Picture has acquired the rights of Mahjabeen as Meena Kumari a book based on the Pakeezah actress. The driving force behind the production house, actor-producer Prabhleen Kaur spoke to news agency ANI and shared her thoughts of making a web show on the legendary actress before a film.

A biographical film on Meena Kumari

The book is penned by Ashwini Bhatnagar, that traces the time and life of the legendary actress. The book tackles the tumultuous developments from her intimate life and also takes the readers on an emotional roller coaster ride as it chronicles various developments in her professional and personal life.

Read: Did You Know Meena Kumari Was Known As 'Reading Mahjabeen'?

Read: Did You Know Meena Kumari Charged A Single Rupee For Her Cult Film 'Pakeezah'?

Talking about acquiring the rights and converting the book into a full-fledged film, Prabhleen said, ""It is a dream comes true for me as nothing is more beautiful and larger than life than the name Meena Kumari. God resides in detailing' is the mantra that guides us, and a subject of this magnitude warrants research. The best names from vintage Hindi film journalism have been hired to provide authentic research. We intend to start with a web series and then move onto a feature film on the gifted actress for whom the term 'Tragedy Queen' was coined. We are not in any hurry." Prabhleen shared the exciting news on Instagram as well where she shared the cover of the book and mentioned about acquisition of the rights of the film.

Meena Kumari passed away on 31 March 1972 at the age of 39. Thirty-three of those years were dedicated to the eventful acting career. The web series will encompass all aspects of her career, controversies, and complexities that shrouded the enigmatic persona of Meena Kumari. Meena Kumari won four Filmfare Awards in the Best Actress category. She was the recipient of the inaugural Filmfare Best Actress Award for Baiju Bawra in 1954 and had a consecutive win in the second Filmfare Awards (1955) for Parineeta. Kumari made history at the 10th Filmfare Awards (1963), by receiving all three of the Best Actress nominations, and won for her performance in Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. In the 13th Filmfare Awards (1966), Kumari won her last Best Actress award for Kaajal. Critics often noted that her character in Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam was similar to her own real-life story.

Read: Ajit Shirole's Next To Be A Biographical Film On Actor-turned-vegetable Vendor Roshan?

Read: Vikram Malhan Is All Set To Make His Acting Debut With A Short-film Titled 'The Good Gun'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.