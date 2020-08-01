Did You Know Meena Kumari Was Known As 'Reading Mahjabeen'?

Meena Kumari is one of the most popular actors Bollywood has ever witnessed. She is known for her 33-year long career in the acting industry. She was active between the years 1939 and 1972. After watching her performances, her critics had described her as "historically incomparable”. Read more to know other details about Meena Kumari.

Also Read | Did You Know Dulquer Salman Holds A Degree In Business Administration?

Also Read | Did You Know Irrfan Khan Was Supposed To Play The Lead Character In 'Yaara'?

Why was Meena Kumari called Reading Mahjabeen?

Meena Kumari was one of the most influential stars of the industry. She was given a number of names by her fans, Reading Mahjabeen was one of the most interesting ones. This was given to her because of her love for reading. Reportedly she was so engrossed in her habit of reading that she even used to bring her books to the sets. Because of this particular habit, a number of people started calling her Reading Mahjabeen. She is also called the Tragedy Queen of the Hindi cinema because of the roles she played. She was given this name because of her frequent portrayal of sad and dramatic roles. Her real-life story was also a tragedy because after ruling the film industry for 30 years, she passed away at the early age of 40.

Also Read | Did You Know 'Supreme Star' Sarathkumar Was A Paper Deliver Boy? Read Details

Meena Kumari trivia

Meena Kumari has written poetry in Urdu and some of the verses were also published.

Mehmood had gotten married to Meena Kumari's sister.

Mehmood was the person who taught Meena Kumari some table tennis.

During the Filmfare Awards 1963, Meena Kumari was the only actor who was nominated in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category.

Meena Kumari has also owned the award function by being nominated for three of her performances in different films. This achievement has never been accomplished by any other actress at the Filmfare Awards.

Meena was fond of the new actor Rahul from the film Raaz and had recommended him to many producers.

Popular star, Altaf was married to Meena Kumari’s sister.

Before her death, Kamal Amrohi was in talks with the producers to make a film with the title Saaton Jahan.

Meena Kumari was a part of over 92 movies and had won a number of awards for her performances in them.

Some of her most popular films include Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Pakeezah, Mere Apne, Aarti, Baiju Bawra, Parineeta, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Foot Path, Dil Ek Mandir and Kaajal.

Also Read | Did You Know Mumtaz Starred As A Child Actor In 1952 Film 'Sanskar'?

Also Read | Did You Know Meena Kumari Charged A Single Rupee For Her Cult Film 'Pakeezah'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.