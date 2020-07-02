Ajit Shirole's Next To Be A Biographical Film On Actor-turned-vegetable Vendor Roshan?

Marathi actor Roshan Shinge has turned into a vegetable vendor during the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, the actor took the internet by storm when he revealed in a video that he has taken an alternate career path. The actor on his social media revealed that he used his acting skills to sell vegetables and earn some extra cash while being in the lockdown.

Ajit Shirole to make a film on Roshan Shinge?

It has been reported that Roshan Shinge had travelled to Pune to shoot for his upcoming film Raghu 350. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of his Marathi film was brought to a standstill. Raghu lives in Vikhroli Mumbai, but had travelled to Pune to be a part of the upcoming film.

In an interview with a news daily, Roshan Shinge revealed that the makers of Raghu 350 had to postpone the shoot due to the ongoing pandemic, thus he decided to sell vegetables around the city. Roshan Shinge also revealed that he started off by selling coriander and went door to door so that the people won’t have to break the lockdown and step out of their houses.

It has now been revealed that popular Marathi director Ajit Shirole has found out about the actor-turned-vegetable vendor. The director has decided to make a biographical film on Roshan’s lockdown business idea. While talking to a reputed news daily director Ajit Shirole said that many people have lost their jobs due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the film industry has suffered a lot and so has the Marathi film industry.

Ajit Shirole's movie

Ajit Shirole went on to say that Roshan’s idea has inspired him. However, the actor added that he feels sad that a young talent like Roshan is selling vegetables and fruits while going door to door. He also revealed that he has met Roshan on the set of the film and even had a word with him after he found out about the incident.

Ajit Shirole and his team have decided to make a biographical film on Roshan Shinge. It has been reported that the story of the film will be written by Halgi writer Nitin Thorat. Reports claim that the film will be produced by Aanand Pimpalkar and will be produced under Anandivastu Nirmit banner.

