Meera Chopra's Birthday Special: Stunning Instagram Photos Of The Actor

Meera Chopra is a famous actor seen in many Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies. The actor, who is Priyanka Chopra's cousin, made her debut in the Kollywood film Anbe Aaruyire in 2005. From there she went on to do many notable films. Meera Chopra turns 37 years old today and to celebrate her birthday, here are a few of her best clicks from her social media account:

In a grey outfit

Meera looks very stylish in this outfit. She is posing quite fashionably for the camera as well. The actor captioned this picture - Home outing. Get out in the parking, get in the car, take a small drive, come back home, park the car. Feel that u went out

Looking resplendent in red

Meera looks sensational in this red gown. With her hair left to flow freely and red lipstick, fans have loved this click of Meera. She captioned the picture - There is a shade of red,for every women!! - She also created a new hashtag - Red Meera

The Traditional Look

Meera wore this outfit for The Iconic Women Of The Year 2020 awards. She looks very elegant and graceful and pulls off the saree quite well. Fans showered this picture with a lot of love.

Pristine in white

Another sensational look of Meera Chopra. The actor looks like a vision in the white lace gown. She has perfected the look with her hair pulled back and red lipstick.

The denim babe

Meera looks chic in the denim finish dress and high boots. She has sported very light make-up and has her hair open. Meera was seen in this outfit for Dabangg 3 premiere in Mumbai.

Revealing the artist in her

This is one of the most beautiful and natural-looking pictures of Meera, as commented by fans. It looks very artistic as well and also features Meera in feather earrings. Meera is sporting a multicoloured top in the picture.

The monochrome queen

Meera looks very elegant in this gown. She paired the black gown with gold earrings and winged eyeliner that complement her look. Many fans commented that they loved this monochrome photos

Promo Pic Credit: Meera Chopra's Instagram

