Meet Aamna Imran, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Lookalike Who Stormed The Internet

Pakistani blogger Aamna Imran's photos broke the internet as she is being called as the spitting image of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Pakistani influencer has joined the list of Bollywood doppelgangers. Fans are left wondering who this Devdas actor's doppelganger is after her ]pictures went viral.

Who is Aamna Imran?

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai's Lookalike From Pakistan Aamna Imran Startles Netizens, See Pictures

After Tiktoker Ammuzz Amrutha and Persian model Mahlagha Jaberi, Aamna Imran has risen to fame as Aishwarya's latest doppelganger. She too identifies herself as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike, according to her Instagram handle's description. As soon as she went viral, Aamna received a fan following of more than 23,000 followers.

Aamna Imran's age is 26 years old and she celebrates her birthday on September 26. Aamna Imran is originally from Pakistan. She moved to the States with her family. When in America, Aamna pursued her career as a medical professional. She is also a part-time beauty blogger. When she started making TikToks she was quickly recognised as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike. She took on the opportunity to create many viral TikToks lipsyncing and acting to Aishwarya's famous movie roles.

Aamna revealed her connection to India in an interview with Hindustan Times, that her father is Pakistani, but his parents are Indian. She said that her mother is originally from Afghanistan and loves to spend time with her parents. She can speak English and Urdu fluently, basic Persian and can understand Punjabi. Aamna revealed that three of her siblings are also medical professionals in the US. She also loves travelling, eating ethnic foods, reading thriller genre books, among other hobbies.

Growing up Aamna was used to being compared to Aishwarya Rai. She shared that she loves the actor and loves her movies. She specifically loves Umrao Jaan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and Mohabbatein. She confessed that given the opportunity, she would star in Aishwarya Rai's role as Paro in Devdas as the movie is known for its elegance, and she would certainly want to star in it.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Lookalike Recreates Actor’s Look From 'Iruvar'; See Videos

A peek into Aamna Imran's Instagram handle

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Lookalike Is Stealing The Internet With Her Latest Photoshoot

On February 8, 2021, Aamna Imran posted a video of herself lipsyncing to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dialogue from her movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, reposting her TikTok video. In the closeup video, Aamna Imran is wearing simple makeup with dark eyeliner decorating her blue eyes and simple nose pin. The video received more than 42,589 views on Instagram. Aamna had posted the video on being requested by her fans.

In another Instagram video, Aamna Imran sang along to Aishwarya's Aankhein Khuli from Mohabbatein. She reminisced her childhood memories when singing the song, according to her caption. Her video gained more than 39,000 views.

Honouring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamna Imran recreated a dialogue of Aishwarya Rai from her movie Devdas. In the video, Aamna dressed up in a traditional Indian lehenga and donned jewellery including a maang-teeka and earrings. She also wore dark eyeliner and pulled her back into a sleek bun. The video has been watched more than 39,000 times.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 'Doppelganger' Takes Internet By Storm With Her Uncanny Videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.