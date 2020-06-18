Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Lookalike Is Stealing The Internet With Her Latest Photoshoot

The Internet cannot stop talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike who has emerged through the social media app, TikTok. The young girl, Amrutha Saju, recently left the audience stunned with pictures where she could be seen dressed as different movie characters portrayed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She will also be seen in an upcoming Malayalam film, titled Piccaso, which is being helmed by director Sunil Karaittukara.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike taking the internet by storm

Amrutha Saju recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself where she was dressed as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s characters from the films Guzaarish and Jodhaa Akbar. She is a TikTok star from south India who had left the audience surprised at the close resemblance that she shares with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Here is a look at a few pictures that are doing the rounds on social media.

In the first picture, Amrutha Saju can be seen dressed as Sofia D’Souza from the film Guzaarish. She can be seen smiling wearing a full sleeve gown which is similar to the outfit worn by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the song Udi Teri Aankhon Se. Long plaited hair and a red flower have also been added to the look in order to complete it.

In the second look, Amrutha Saju can be seen dressed in the above-mentioned gown and hairdo. Aishwarya Rai was seen in such an avatar right before the song Udi Teri Aankhon Se started, where she was sitting next to Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur in a restaurant. To add effect to the picture, a candle and a bunch of flowers have also been added to the look. The middle-parted hair and the rightly draped red shawl is what steals the show here.

Read Saif Ali Khan Says Rani Or Aishwarya Rai Could Have Done Parineeta - But Vidya Balan Best

Also read Sushmita Sen's Wittiest Reply When Asked About Achieving Lesser Than Priyanka & Aishwarya

In this illustration, Amrutha Saju can be seen dressed as Jodha from the film Jodhaa Akbar. She can be seen wearing a red lehenga along with heavy stone jewellery which lets her look very similar to the character. The light makeup and the red bindi complete her look in the best way possible. Her eye colour looks very similar to that of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in this picture.

Read Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Extends Condolences

Also read Nia Sharma Or Aishwarya Sakhuja; Whose Chemistry With Ravi Dubey Created Magic On-screen?

Image Courtesy: T Series YouTube and Amal Shaji Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.