Annu Kapoor Introduces His Character 'Usman Murad' From 'Khuda Haafiz'; Watch Video

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor recently completed 38 successful years in the Hindi film industry. The National Award-winning actor, who was last seen in Dream Girl, is all set for the premiere of his upcoming film titled Khuda Haafiz. Earlier today, Kapoor introduced everyone to his character, Usman Murad, from the upcoming action thriller through social media.

Annu Kapoor says, 'Khuda Haafiz Hai Tumhara'

On August 7, Annu Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share his first look teaser from Faruk Kabir's upcoming film, Khuda Haafiz. Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of an Afghan Pathan cab driver, Usman Murad in this Vidyut Jammwal starrer. Today, the 64-year-old introduced fans to his character from the film and shed some light on who 'Usman Murad' is, in Khuda Haafiz.

The veteran actor revealed that he as Usman plays the only confidant of Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) in a foreign country when everyone stood against him. In the first look teaser shared by him, he is heard saying, "Himmat Nahi Harana, Khuda Haafiz Hai Tumahara". Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Annu Kapoor wrote, "Meet Usman Murad, an Afghan Pathan cab driver and a good samaritan. When everything stood against Sameer, Usman was his only confidant in a foreign country."

Similarly, the makers also introduced fans to three other lead actors of the film along with a small description of their roles in Khuda Haafiz. Vidyut Jammwal, who plays the lead actor in the action thriller will be seen essaying the role of Sameer Chaudhary. In the first look teaser of Jammwal from the film, he is heard saying, "Mujhe Meri Nargis Chahiye, Bas!". Sharing it on his social media handles, the Junglee actor wrote, "Meet Sameer Chaudhary, a Lucknow based software engineer.

Beaten. Battered. Bruised. But Unbowed; Determined in his quest to find his love in an unknown country."

About Khuda Haafiz, the film is slated for a direct-to-digital release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Faruk Kabir directorial will now exclusively stream on Disney+Hotstar after its premiere on the streamer on August 14, 2020. Alongside Vidyut and Annu, Khuda Haafiz also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Pandit in pivotal roles.

