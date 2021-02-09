Tiger Shroff Drops Sneak Peek Of His Leading Lady In Forthcoming Movie, 'Ganapath'

Actor Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram to share the teaser of his upcoming movie Ganapath, which shows his mysterious co-star's back in a silhouette. The buzz around Pooja Entertainment and Good Co.'s, big-ticket blockbuster, Ganapath is getting stronger by the minute. Check out the teaser.

Ganapath Heroine

The Vikas Bahl-directorial which was announced a few months ago with great fanfare and the viral first look of Tiger Shroff is on the verge of choosing its leading lady. Tiger Shroff dropped the teaser on social media with a dialogue in his husky voice, "Hmm…Apun bhi wait kar raha hai ki kab mudegi (Hmm, I am also waiting for her to turn)", which took the fans and media by surprise. The teaser shows his leading lady's back in a silhouette in a dystopian wasteland. The teaser promises to be a mega-budget, big-screen experience the audience has been waiting for.

Ganapath Cast

Those waiting for the biggest action explosion of 2022 will know soon who will be setting the screen on fire with her magnetism opposite Tiger. Rumours are that Tiger's co-star is already training hard to pull off sensational action sequences. Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present in association with Good Co. A Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. production Ganapath. It is directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani, the film is set to release in 2022.

On the Work Front

Tiger Shroff made his debut with the 2014 action film Heropanti. He is well known for his commercially successful movies like Baaghi (2016) and its sequel Baaghi 2, and War (2019). He made his debut as a singer with the song, 'Unbelievable'. A few weeks ago, he also released his second song titled 'Casanova'.

He was last seen in Baaghi 3 which was directed by Ahmed Khan. It also features Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The story revolves around two brothers Vikram and Ronnie, who join the police force to cut down the crime rate. The twists come in when Vikram is sent to Syria and he gets beaten up there. When Ronnie gets to know about the violence, he flees to Syria to rescue his brother. Besides, Ganapath, the actor will be seen in Heropanti 2.

(With Inputs from PR)

