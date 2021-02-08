Tiger Shroff Reveals How He Wants All Sundays To Be, Shares Stunning Shirtless Pool Photo

Tiger Shroff’s photos and videos of his updates and stunts are always a huge hit among the fans on social media. The fans were all thrilled when they came across another sizzling picture of Tiger Shroff flaunting his breathtaking abs while enjoying a happy Sunday. The actor also expressed his feeling in the caption as to how he wants his every Sunday to be. Check out Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post and see how the fans made his day with their immense love.

Tiger Shroff wishes to have every Sunday like this

The actor recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a vibrant photo of himself enjoying a blissful Sunday in the pool. Tiger Shroff can be seen slaying the bare body look in this photo with orange coloured swimming shorts and a beautiful locket in the neck. He can also be seen posing in the pool with sunshine pouring all over him making him sizzle even more.

In the caption, he expressed his feelings and wrote how he wanted his every Sunday to be like this and then added a sun and sea waves emoji next to it. Only in a few minutes after he posted this photo, all the fans took to Tiger Shroff’s photos on Instagram and mentioned how muscular he looked in his latest photo. Many of them dropped in several symbols of fire and heart to express their joy after watching Tiger Shroff in a stunning look. Many of the fans even commented on how 'killer' his abs looked while others kept showering tons of love and appreciation.

Many of the female fans took to Tiger Shroff’s Instagram to compliment on how he looked while others kept asking as to how he can manage to look like a 'hottie'. One of the fans even stated that he was creating fire in water. One of the fans of Tiger Shroff said in the comments that he looked like a beast in the water while some others added flying kisses and heart-eyed emojis under Tiger Shroff’s photo. Let’s glance through some of the fans’ comments on Tiger Shroff’s photos and see how they complimented his post with affection.

