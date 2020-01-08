Meghna Gulzar Agrees To Playing With Timeline But Not Facts In 'Chhapaak'

Director Meghna Gulzar who helmed the upcoming movie Chhapaak has spoken to a popular entertainment website about the movie. Chhapaak is a real-life story of a 15-year-old girl Laxmi who was attacked with acid by a 32-year-old man for rejecting his advances.

Meghna Gulzar has not only directed but also co-wrote the script of the film. In an interview with the entertainment website, she clarified that she has not added any element of fiction in the story.

Meghna Gulzar talks about Chhapaak

Meghna Gulzar responded negative when she was asked if she has taken any creative liberties to reach the masses. She explained that when a film is made on a real-life incident, distorting the facts is a strict no-no.

She further said that if creative liberties are to be taken, the film should be then made into fiction. However, she agrees to the fact that the timeline in the movie has been jumbled up.

She also stated they have played with the narrative of the movie in terms of the timeline. The timeline has been shuffled in a few places and the chronology of the instances might have changed, however, the facts have not been distorted, she claims.

Meghna Gulzar had revealed earlier last year that she has started working on the project. She even revealed that Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey were the only two names that she considered while writing the film. In the interview, she threw light on the rumour that Rajkummar Rao was chosen for the film. She said that the rumour was only a media-created story and denied that he was the first choice to play Laxmi's husband Alok Dixit.

She has previously directed the Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi.

Chhapaak is produced by Fox Star Studios, Meghna Gulzar and Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga films along with Deepika’s KA Production. The film is written by Meghana Gulzar and Atika Chohan. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

