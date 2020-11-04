'Mehendi' Fame Actor Faraaz Khan Passes Away After A Long Medical Battle

Actor Pooja Bhatt recently took to her Instagram and confirmed the passing of Faraaz Khan. The actor had featured in the film Mehendi where he played a grey role. He later went on to feature in a number of TV shows and films. Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter sharing the news of Faraaz's passing, and wrote: ''With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place.Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most.Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill.''

Also read: Payal Ghosh Backs Kangana Ranaut After Javed Akhtar Files Case Against 'Queen' Actor

Faraaz Khan's death

#FaraazKhan

May 1970-Nov 2020

May your music always play across time and space 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/Rw0SdkMym5 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) November 4, 2020

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal Says, 'It's Never Too Late, I Say No'; Read Full Post

With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place.Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most.Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) November 4, 2020

The actor was getting treatment at a Bengaluru-based hospital. In a previous Republic World Report, it was revealed that the actor was diagnosed with a brain infection and pneumonia after his lungs got infected. The family was facing issues with collecting the funds for his treatment which prompted his family members Ahmed Shamoon and Farhad Abousher to start a fundraising campaign. Check out an excerpt from the previous report below:

Also read: Kangana Ranaut Hits Back After Javed Akhtar Files Defamation Case Against Her

The family members informed, “Immediately we called for an ambulance. However what happened after that has shaken us up to the core. While the ambulance was on its way, Faraaz suddenly suffered a seizure. He suddenly started shaking uncontrollably and couldn’t control his movements either. As soon as the ambulance arrived, Faraaz was out on a stretcher and was being lowered into the ambulance when he suffered another seizure. As the ambulance was rushing to Vikram Hospital, Banglore, he suffered a third seizure in the ambulance in such a short time span.”

Also read: Actor Vijay Raaz Arrested For Allegedly Molesting A Woman; Granted Bail

Pooja Bhatt had previously urged netizens to come together and shared as much as they could in order to support Faraaz Khan's treatment. Whereas, actor Salman Khan had also extended a financial hand towards the former actor's medical expenses. However, the actor himself had not brought it to light and his act was brought to the public by actor Kashmera Shah. Whereas, Faraaz's family had also expressed their gratitude towards Khan. Faraaz Khan was 50 years old.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.