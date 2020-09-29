'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For September 28: Mahira Hits Preeta

Kundali Bhagya Sept 28 episode begins with Mahira hitting Preeta by a rod on her forehead. Preeta faints. Mahira checks if she killed Preeta. Mahira thinks to herself that everything is going as per her plan. She says now she just needs to wait for the Raavan aka Prithvi's brother Pawan. Karan enters his reception party.

Pawan disguises for party

Everyone gathers to take photos with Karan. Pawan enters the reception party in disguise. He clashes with Karan but leaves the place immediately. Karan gets suspicious about Pawan. He tries to follow him but gets interrupted by a fan for a picture. Shrishti tries to find Preeta. Sherlyn stops Shrishti from going upstairs. She offers her water. Sherlyn warns Shrishti to stay away from the house. The former asks the latter to stay with the guests and stop pretending to be their family.

Sherlyn storms out. Shrishti gets annoyed with Sherlyn. Sameer clashes with Shrishti. He tells her that she looks very pretty in white. Shrishti also compliments Sameer's outfit. Pawan walks up to Preeta's room. On the way, he crashes with Janki. Janki apologies. Pawan asks her to open her eyes and walk. Janki gets mad at him. Pawan scares Janki with his weird behaviour. As he holds Janki to scare her, she gets a flashback. Pawan leaves. Janki gets shocked.

Pawan warns Mahira

In Preeta's room, Mahira waits for Pawan. In the meantime, she talks to herself and thinks about her plan to win over Karan. She talks to Karan's photos and thinks why does he like Preeta. She gets anxious waiting for Pawan and decides to go outside the room. As she goes out, Pawan reaches the room. Pawan and Mahira get inside Preeta's room.

Pawan sees Preeta unconscious on the floor. He asks Mahira what is about Preeta that his brother is mad about her. Mahira says she doesn't know and asks him to question his brother. Pawan says she doesn't mercy people who hurt his brother Prithivi. Mahira gets confused.

At the party, Rishabh welcomes all the guests. He pulls Karan's leg who is bored with the reception party. Pawan tries to wake Preeta up. He sees the injury on her forehead given by Mahira. Pawan warns Mahira for hitting her. Pawan tells her to beware of what she does. Mahira gets scared. She asks him to take Preeta away from there. Pawan backfires and tells her not to teach him.

Karan walks up to his room. Pawan asks Mahira why she was helping him. Mahira tells him how Karan sat in Prithivi's place and got married to Preeta. Pawan gets furious about Karan. He warns Mahira. He tells her that if Karan clashes with him he will not leave him. Mahira asks him to hurry up. Karan enters the room and sees Mahira covering her face and head with a dupatta. He thinks it's Preeta. Karan starts schooling her for messing the room. Pawan hides behind the chair with unconscious Preeta.

