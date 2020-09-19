Lucky Ali's Birthday: Did You Know He Is The Son Of Legendary Comedian-actor Mehmood Ali?

Maqsood Mehmood Ali, popularly known as Lucky Ali, turned a year older today. September 19, 2020, marks the 62nd birthday of the prolific Bollywood singer-actor. Ali has lent his voice for multiple commercially successful Hindi films including Sur, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani, and Tamasha. Although he has established a name for himself in the Hindi film industry on his own, did you know that Lucky Ali belongs to a family of legendary Bollywood actors?

Lucky Ali is the second eldest son of Mehmood Ali

Lucky Ali's family

Lucky Ali is the second child, out of the seven children, of the late legend Mehmood Ali and first wife Mahliqa. His father is deemed as 'India's national comedian', because of his iconic comic roles in films like Padosan, Humjoli, Bombay To Goa, and Lakhon Me Ek to name a few. While Lucky's father was Muslim, his mother Mahliqa, aka Madhu, was part Pashtun and part Bengali. A lot of people are unaware of the fact that she is the sister of Bollywood's 'Tragedy Queen', Meena Kumari.

For the unversed, Lucky Ali has three siblings named Masood Ali aka Pucky Ali, Maqdoom Ali aka Macky Ali and Masoom Ali. Furthermore, Lucky also has three step-siblings, brothers Mansoor Ali and Manzoor Ali and sister Jeanie from Mehmood's second wife Tracy Ali. A lot of people also don't know that the veteran actor Minoo Mumtaz is the 62-year-old's paternal aunt. Lucky's tempestuous relationship with his father Mehmood has not been a secret from the world. His tryst with marijuana led his father to write the script of the 1996 film Dushman Duniya Ka, starring his younger brother Manzoor Ali.

On the work front

Lucky Ali marked his debut in Bollywood the song Nasha Nasha from his father's film, Dushman Duniya Ka. He then went on to sing two iconic songs titled Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum for the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Throughout his illustrious career as a singer, he has worked with some of the most prolific music composers including A.R Rahman, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vishal-Shekhar, and Prashant Pillai. Lucky has also starred in multiple Bollywood films such as Yeh Hain Zindagi, Hamare Tumhare, and Trikaal.

