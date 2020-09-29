Mehmood's Birth Anniversary: Lungi To His Moustache, Iconic Looks Of Legendary Star

Legendary comedian Mehmood is one of the greatest and the most cherished classic actors in Hindi cinema. He began his career as a child artist and went to deliver several onscreen iconic moments that can never be forgotten, be it Chatur Naar’s musical fight or Hum Kale Hain Toh song. Today is the 88th anniversary of the late actor and thus in remembrance of the veteran icon, here are the different looks aced by the legendary actor.

Chatur Naar in Padosan

Starring Mehmood, Sunil Dutt and Saira Banu, Padosan is one of the famous Indian iconic films which features the great musical face-offs between Mehmood and Sunil Dutt. It was all done to win the heart of Saira Banu, who essayed the role of their South Indian music teacher. In the movie, Mehmood aced the lungi and the bald look. In addition to it, his character also wore the traditional 3 vertical tilaks on the forehead which was completed with a tiny sindoor bindi.

Butler in Gumnaam

This classic movie featured Mehmood in a brand new look. His look consisted of a messy haircut, Hitler moustache and a shabby lungi wrapped around his waist. Along with Mehmood, the film stars Manoj Kumar, Helen and Pran in pivotal roles. Gumnaam features the evergreen song ‘Hum Kaale Hain To’ which features Mehmood articulating beauty and gaining the attention of Helen.

ALSO READ| Lata Mangeshkar Celebrates Iconic Filmmaker Yash Chopra's Legacy With Song From 'Chandni'

Neki Ram in Sabe Bada Rupaiya

Essaying the role of Neki Ram, Mehmood plays the role of a true friend and companion in this drama flick. Directed by S Ramanathan, the film stars Vinod Mehra, Farida Jalal and Moushumi Chatterjee in pivotal roles. In the movie, Mehmood as Neki Ram can be generally seen donning a typical white kurta followed with a munshi cap. A well-shaped thin moustache completes his look for this film.

ALSO READ| On Mahesh Kothare's Birthday, Here's A List Of His Iconic Movies That Are A Must-watch

Chhote Nawab

Directed by SA Akbar, Chhote Nawab is another classic comedy flick featuring Mehmood. The legendary star is essaying the titular role in the film, who was born in a wealthy family. However, due to unfortunate circumstances, all the wealth is stripped away from him. Donning a Nawabi look, the movie sees Mehmood in traditional Indian attires.

ALSO READ| Mehmood's Death Anniversary: Here Are The Most Iconic Characters Played By The Actor

Gogo in Pyar Hi Pyar

Helmed by Bhappi Sonie, Pyar Hi Pyar features Mehmood, Dharmendra, Pran and Vyjayanthimala in pivotal roles. In this film, Mehmood essays the role of Gogo, a friend to the main protagonist Vijay. Goga is a rapturous person who wears a lungi and striped shirts. His look is completed with Geeky glasses and partitioned moustache.

ALSO READ| Lucky Ali's Birthday: Did You Know He Is The Son Of Legendary Comedian-actor Mehmood Ali?

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Padosan & Gumnaam)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.