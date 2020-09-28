On Mahesh Kothare's Birthday, Here's A List Of His Iconic Movies That Are A Must-watch

Starting his career in the entertainment industry at a very young age, Mahesh Kothare is considered as a revolutionary figure in the Marathi film industry. Over a period of 20 years, the actor has worked in several Hindi as well as Marathi film. Known for his fantasy films, Mahesh Kothare has set a benchmark in the industry for actors as well as directors. He made his debut in Marathi films with Dhoom Dhadaka and went on to appear in many films. As the veteran actor celebrates his birthday today, here we list down some best Mahesh Kothare's Marathi films to binge-watch.

Mahesh Kothare's Marathi films

Zapatlela

Released in 1993, the film Zapatlela starred Mahesh Kothare, Laxmikant Berde Dilip Prabhavalkar and Kishori Ambiye. The horror-comedy film inspired by a Hollywood movie Child's Play was directed by Mahesh Kothare himself. Zapatlela explored the story of a man who presumes he's haunted when a doll possessed by the spirit of a gangster enters his life. Mahesh Kothare played the character of a CID officer Mahesh Jadhav in the film.

Pachadlela

Starring Bharat Jadhav, Shreyas Talpade Laxmikant Berde, Vandana Gupte and Dilip Prabhawalkar in lead roles, Pachadlela was directed by Mahesh Kothare. The film revolved around three men working and living in a bank in a village in Maharashtra. They are put up in a bungalow by the bank, which according to the villagers is possessed by the spirit of the previous owners. Mahesh Kothare played the character of a police inspector in the film.

Dhum Dhadaka

A remake of a Tamil film Kaadhalikka Neramillai, Mahesh Kothare’s film Dhum Dhadaka starred Ashok Saraf, Laxmikant Berde, Nivedita Joshi and Surekha in the lead roles. The comedy film follows the story of a man who falls in love with his boss’ daughter but faces opposition from her father. He takes help from his friend who disguises as his rich father and falls in love with the girl’s sister.

De Danadan

Released in 1987, De Danadan was also directed by Mahesh Kothare. It starred actors Laxmikant Berde, Nivedita Joshi and Alka Inamdar. Mahesh Kothare played the role of a police inspector in the film. It follows the story of a police constable who gets superpowers after he is saved from a blast. However, all his powers fail when he sees the colour red.

Thartharat

Another one from the list of popular Mahesh Kothare’s movies is Thartharat. Directed by Mahesh Kothare himself, the film starred Priya Arun, Laxmikant Berde, Ravindra Berde and Mahesh Kothare. The film follows the story of a goon who likes to terrorise the village he lives in. An inspector Mahesh Kothare then decides to team up with a journalist and put an end to his menace.

