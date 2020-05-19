Pooja Bhatt Calls Out TikTok India Over Faizal Siddiqui's Video; Demands Action On Him

Amid the entire TikTok vs YouTube row, a TikTok video by Faizal Siddiqui has drawn huge controversy over allegedly and visibly promoting 'acid attacks' against women. Even as the NCW forced TikTok to delete the video and has sought a ban on the platform, Pooja Bhatt shared her thoughts sternly on Twitter.

Pooja Bhatt calls out TikTok India over Faizal Siddiqui's inappropriate video

The actor and filmmaker wrote that she cannot believe what is wrong with people. Pooja Bhatt called Faizal Siddiqui's TikTok video depraved and questioned TikTok India about the kind of content they allow on their platform. She mentioned that the person in the video, Faizal Siddiqui, needs to be "taken to task". The filmmaker seemed pretty upset at the lady participating in the video as well. She called her out questioning if she knew what she was being a part of. Pooja Bhatt added that the woman in the video is perhaps unaware of the harm she is causing by taking part in the video.

What on earth is wrong with people? This is depraved. How can you allow this kind of content on your platform @TikTok_IN This man needs to be taken to task. As for the woman in the video-do you realise what immense harm you are causing by participating in this? https://t.co/I5OLTEZGVe — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) May 18, 2020

The video of Faizal Siddiqui has triggered an almighty row. The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance and complained to TikTok India, post which the video was deleted. However, the NCW chief Rekha Sharma has intimated that she will seek a total ban on the China-based TikTok video-sharing platform, accusing it of being host to derogatory and unpermissible content, and also for serving as an outlet for youngsters to waste their time. The NCW chief has said that she will write to the union government. This is also hardly the first such controversy TikTok has become embroiled in.

This new and more grevious controversy comes amid the YouTube vs TikTok war in which Faizal Siddiqui’s brother Amir Siddiqui was directly involved. In the post, Faizal even claimed that perhaps people are making him a target amid all of the hatred going on, which is nonsensical as the contents of his video were outrageous, with a liquid being splattered on a girl's face amid her facing threats from her boyfriend, and the make-up fraying in a suggestive manner.

