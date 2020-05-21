Pooja Bhatt Helps People Of Mumbai Village With Ration, Says 'spend Most Of My Life Here'

Amid the lockdown for COVID-19, many citizens, particularly the economically weaker sections, have been facing several challenges. However, those with resources are coming out to help the affected amid restrictions in various parts of the country. The celebrities of the film industry too are making headlines for their generosity during this time.

Pooja Bhatt has also done her bit by helping out villagers on the outskirts of Mumbai. The actor stated on Twitter that she spends most of her time at a village named Kalote Mokashi.

The Zakhm star stated that she arranged for ration of one month for 85 tribal families of the village when the lockdown was announced. She also wrote that her conscience would not have let her sleep if she had a full stomach, when even one person in the village goes hungry. Pooja wrote that either all of them were in this together or none of them.

Here’s the post

So here goes-I spend most of my life in a tiny village on the outskirts of Mumbai called Kalote Mokashi. When lockdown was announced I organised 1 months ration for the tribal village consisting of 85 families.🙏 to @civildefensemah & #SanjayPandey for helping me source the same. pic.twitter.com/U6ExW8et7o — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) May 20, 2020

My conscience would not permit me to sleep with a full stomach if a single person in my village went to sleep hungry. Either all of us make it or none of us do 🙏🤗 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) May 21, 2020

Pooja’s post received praises from netizens and stepmother Soni Razdan was one of those to hail her for the gesture.

🙏🙏🙏 — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 20, 2020

“You guys are Angel in disguise..acting before it hits anyone's dignity as these ppl r deprived of their source of income..giving them essentials is a way of giving them respect/dignity n felling of togetherness in these difficult times..Well done Pooja n your team.., (sic) read one comment.

Pooja had also expressed her sadness at the troubles some of the migrant workers were facing. Reacting to one such photo that had gone viral, she had written an apology poem, hailing them for their contribution and acknowledging the respect that they deserved.

Stepsister Alia Bhatt too has been at the forefront of the relief efforts. Alia had pledged contributions to the PM-CARES fund and state relief funds and also participated in the I for India concert to raise funds.

