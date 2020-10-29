Sandeepa Dhar Holds A Gun At Angad Bedi's Head Says, 'only She Can Shoot Him'

Sandeepa Dhar reveals she did not use a gun in her upcoming show MumBhai. However, she loved to pose with it for a picture along with her co-star Angad Bedi. In her latest Instagram post, Sandeepa Dhar shared a fun picture with Angad Bedi, pointing a gun at his head along with a witty, comic caption, "Yeh poori “Mumbhai” ka game bajata hai Lekin Iska Game Sirf Vaishnavi Baja Sakti hai ! 🔫😛 @angadbedi" (sic)" Also adding, that she did not shoot a gun in the series so made up for it by posing with it for pictures.

Sandeepa Dhar points a gun at Angad Bedi

Sandeepa Dhar was dressed in her on-screen outfit. She wore a beautiful red saree, with a golden border. She matched the cotton silk saree with a half sleeve red blouse. Getting into her on-screen character of a Marathi mulgi, she was seen wearing traditional gold jewellery that matched the border of her saree. The traditional Marathi necklace and her earrings went pretty well with her outfit and her bangles were something one could not miss. Angad Bedi, on the other hand, was dressed in a simple blue shirt and black baggy trousers as he posed for a picture with his co-star.

Sandeepa Dhar and Angad Bedi are all set to impress the audience with their crackling chemistry with MumBhai which marks their first collaboration together. Giving a sneak peeks into the off-screen fun and work, Sandeepa has been intriguing for the audience to know more about the show. Slipping into the character of a Marathi girl for the first time, Sandeepa Dhar aced the Maharashtrian look for the show. After wrapping MumBhai earlier this month, Sandeepa Dhar has already begun shoot for her next with Vikram Bhatt, titled Dirty Games. Angad Bedi's MumBhai will be premiering on an OTT platform on November 6, 2020.

