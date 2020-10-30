Angad Bedi's Daughter Mehr Packs Her Bag To Become 'Roadies' Gang Leader; Watch Video

Children are often seen treading the path of their parents and one such example is Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr. The little one seems to walk the path of her mother and wishes to join the team of Roadies. Angad recently shared an adorable video on social media where one-year-old Mehr can be seen walking with her little suitcase and a mirror in the hand while expressing her desire to become a gang leader in MTV Roadies

Angad Bedi's daughter wants to become Roadies gang leader

On the other hand, Angad asks his daughter about where she is heading with a suitcase and a mirror to which the little one replies Roadies. Further Mumbhai actor asks Mehr as to who would do her makeup as she was roaming around the house with it. Going by the video, it seems that the little one is bracing herself to thread the path that her mother is currently by being one of the gang leaders of the show. For the unversed, the Lust Stories actress joined Roadies in 2016 as one of the leaders and is still a part of the show to date. Apart from Neha, the show features other gang leaders like Ranvijay Singh, Prince Narula, Raftaar, Nikhil Chinapa, Varun Sood, and many more who choose their team to compete against each other.

MTV Roadies is a youth-based reality show that airs on MTV India. It first aired in 2003. In this show, a group of contestants travel to different destinations and participate in various tasks that challenge their physical, social and mental strength. It gained mainstream popularity amongst the Indian youth from the 3rd season, inspiring thousands of youngsters to take part in the popular show.

Meanwhile, Angad’s shenanigans with his daughter have always been the highlight of his social media handle. The actor is often seen sharing adorable pictures and videos of the two which receives immense love from the people. During his recent trip to the Maldives, the actor shared a music video on social media from one of his morning playtimes with his daughter. In the clip, the actor can be seen waking up his daughter while playing with her. Apart from documenting his playful time with his daughter, viewers can also listen to the retro song Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar in the background.

