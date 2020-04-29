Melanie Adele Martinez, commonly known as Melanie Martinez, is one of the finest American singer-songwriter, actors, director, photographer and screenwriter. Born in Astoria, Queens, and raised in Baldwin, New York, she subsequently rose to prominence in 2012 after appearing on the American reality television vocal talent show The Voice. Martinez's music has been described as pop, alternative pop, electropop and emo-pop. On Melanie Martinez’s birthday, here are some of her best songs to add to your playlist. Read ahead to know more-

Melanie Martinez’s best songs to add to your playlist

Dollhouse

Dollhouse marks as Melanie Martinez’s debut single. Lyrically, the song is about a dysfunctional family, who according to Melanie is hiding being a perfect plastic façade. Martinez has also stated that "Dollhouse" is a metaphor for how people view celebrities and their seemingly perfect public lives. The song was featured in a preview of the series Pretty Little Liars.

Mrs Potato Head

Mrs Potato Head is a song from her debut album, Cry Baby (2015). Lyrically, the song deals with plastic surgery, its consequences, and the struggle for beauty in the modern world, especially for women. It is written by Melanie Martinez, Jeremy Dussolliet, and Tim Sommers, and was produced by Kinetics & One Love.

Show & Tell

Show & Tell is the fourth track by Melanie Martinez that is featured on her sophomore album, K-12. The official music video, originally available as part of the film, was separately released on October 3, 2019. Similar to Dollhouse, the song is about how celebrities are seen as "perfect" by the public, as well as how they're treated by the music industry.

Drama Club

Drama Club is the sixth track by Melanie Martinez that is featured on her sophomore album, K-12. The music video, originally available as part of the film, was separately released on November 21, 2019. The song is about the people around and how they "hide behind a script". She mentions that while she tries to live her own life, those around her get stuck and hold petty grudges.

Copy Cat

Copy Cat is a song by Melanie Martinez featuring Tierra Whack, that will be featured on her fourth extended play (EP), After School. It was released as a single on February 10, 2020. The song is about people in the music industry who are unoriginal and copy other people in hopes of succeeding, which ends up working.

