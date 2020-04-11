Neha Kakkar Says Singers Don't Get Paid Enough In Bollywood, Details Inside

Neha Kakkar is known in Bollywood for lending her voice to some of the foot-tapping party numbers in Bollywood. The singer has her fair share of bold statements and controversies. However, recently she made a shocking statement about singers not getting paid enough in Bollywood. She also revealed how she earns more money from live concerts than Bollywood.

In an interview with a daily portal, Neha Kakkar revealed that the singers do not get paid enough for singing in Bollywood. She added that the industry is of the opinion that if the singers are delivering chartbusters then they would earn money from their shows and concerts. Continuing in this context, Neha said that she earns a good amount from her live converts but not as much from the film industry.

Neha Kakkar's songs are recently trending on the charts. She has many chartbuster songs like Garmi, Dilbar, O Saki, Ankh Marey and Kala Chasma among others. She has a collaboration coming up with Yo Yo Honey Singh on a song called Moscow Suka.

Neha Kakkar was also the judge on Indian Idol 11. The show was grabbing headlines more for Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's marriage rumours. There were even things like Udit Narayan blessing Aditya and Neha while giving a chunri to the latter and celebrating their bachelor party on the show. However, Neha later revealed that this was all for TRP and she is only friends with Aditya Narayan.

Neha Kakkar's income

Recently on Instagram, Neha Kakkar posted a photo of her big, luxurious bungalow in Rishikesh. She revealed that previously they used to reside in a 1BHK flat where she was also born. But now that she and her siblings, Sonu and Tony, have successful careers, they have bought the bungalow in the city. Neha Kakkar's net worth as of now remains 3.5 million USD reportedly. According to some reports, she charges around ₹8-10 lakhs for a song in the movies. She also charges around ₹20-25 lakhs for live concerts.

