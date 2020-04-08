Shehnaaz Gill Wishes To Be The Playback Singer For Sara Ali Khan; Read Details

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after entertaining fans while she was in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She then starred in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Shehnaaz Gill, who is was well-known for her feisty attitude and for her liking towards Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, recently Gill revealed that she can be the perfect playback singer for Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan.

Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she can become the perfect playback singer for Sara Ali Khan

It is not a hidden fact that Shehnaaz Gill is a talented singer and has crooned some hit Punjabi tracks like Veham and Sidewalk. When Shehnaaz Gill was quipped on whether she would like to pursue playback singing, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant said that she would love to explore it. Shehnaaz Gill then said that she can be the perfect playback singer for Sara Ali Khan.

Shehnaaz Gill named her favourite singers

Shehnaaz Gill was also asked about her favourite singers. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant replied that she is fond of singers like Garry Sandhu and Diljit Dosanjh. Shehnaaz recently garnered a lot of praise for her music video with Sidharth Shukla titled, Bhula Dunga which was crooned by Darshan Raval.

Shehnaaz Gill recently put up a fun Tik Tok video on her social media handle wherein she can be seen talking about her current situation amidst the quarantine measure that has been taken up by the reality star to collectively curb the spread of COVID 19. In the video posted, she can also be seen shedding some light upon how she has been locked up inside ever since the very beginning of Bigg Boss 13. Take a look at the video.

