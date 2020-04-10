Urvashi Rautela Channels Her Inner Singer During The #AntakshariChallenge; Watch

The 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on the daily lives of people around the world. Bollywood celebs are spending time indoors with their families and loved ones. Many Bollywood actors are seen sharing pictures of themselves to keep the fans updated about their daily routine while they are p[racticing social distancing and staying at home.

Several challenges have been doing the rounds on social media, with many Bollywood celebrities participating in them. The latest challenge to catch the fancy of celebrities is the quarantine Antakshari challenge. Recently, Sanam Re actor Urvashi Rautela also nailed this challenge and came up with an interesting way to entertain her fans. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela Grooves To Deepika Padukone's Hit Song Amid Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH

Urvashi Rautela takes up the Antakshri challenge

Urvashi Rautela took up the newly viral Antakshri challenge on Instagram by singing the song Hai Manjha Tera Tej Ye Dil Ki Patang Ko Kate Haye from Manjha. Her fans are now going gaga over her Antakshari video. Interestingly, she has now passed on the challenge to actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and many others.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela Thanks Her Fans On Instagram For Her Block-buster Song 'Bijli Ki Taar'

Before this, the Hate Story 4 actor also posted a throwback video of her on Instagram. In the video, Urvashi is seen dancing on the beach of Maldives. With the video, she gave her fans a lovely message of maintaining social distancing amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

The actor also shared another video in support of social distancing. In the video, she can be seen doing an asana that is a mix of chakrasana with urdhva dhanurasana. The actor urged fans to practice self-quarantine by avoiding gyms and other similar places to avoid large gatherings.

ALSO READ: Why Urvashi Rautela's Instagram Account Is A Must On One's Following List

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela Looks Enchanting In An All-black Shimmery Ensemble, Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.