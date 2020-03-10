The Debate
Melvin Louis Reacts To Sana Khan's Allegations Claiming He Impregnated An 18-year-old Girl

Bollywood News

Actor and model Sana Khan in an explosive interview revealed that her ex-boyfriend dancer Melvin Louis allegedly impregnated an 18-year-old girl. Read below-

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Melvin

Actor and model Sana Khan in an explosive interview to a portal revealed that her ex-boyfriend dancer Melvin Louis allegedly impregnated an 18-year-old girl. The duo were in a serious relationship for over a year. However, things took an ugly turn when Sana Khan made several scathing allegations of molestation and domestic violence against Melvin Louis. 

Melvin Louis reacts 

In conversation with a leading media publication, choreographer Melvin Louis reacted to allegations made by Sana Khan claiming that he (Louis) impregnated an 18-year-old girl. He informed that he has 'never' done things as such and that he has always had a 'clean character'. Asserting that Khan has no 'facts and figures' to support her claims. he called the entire debacle 'stupid' and 'bizarre'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sana Khaan (@sanakhaan21) on

Their toxic relationship came to light when in an Instagram post, the actress called Melvin Louis a 'compulsive liar & 'cheater' and stated it has taken a lot of courage for her to come forward and talk about this as she and others believed in the relationship. "I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won’t no one will. He is a compulsive cheater and a compulsive liar and this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity. ", read an excerpt from her post.

A post shared by Sana Khaan (@sanakhaan21) on

The actress even claimed that she had heard about Melvin and his philandering ways from others but chose to ignore it since the latter used to insist on such talk being just false rumours. Confirming that she officially dated him for close to one-year she said, "I ended the relationship. I have come to know that he (Melvin) has already moved on with somebody else."

Melvin runs a dance studio in Mumbai, which is often graced by stars in special appearances. Melvin was also Sana's dance tutor. Sana shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 6. She later appeared in films like Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
