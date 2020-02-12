Sana Khan Confirms Break-up With Choreographer Melvin Louis, Claims He Was Cheating

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan in an interview has confirmed that she has broken up with dancer Melvin Louis, claiming that he has cheated on her.

Giving more details, Sana stated that the main reason she called it quits was because of him and that while she had chosen to commit to him with all her heart, all she received in return was just anxiety and depression. Narrating the sequence of events, Khan stated that she felt that something was off since September last year and soon the choreographer had started deleting messages and avoiding her, and so she decided to distance herself from the situation.

Sana Khan on her and Melvis Louis' relationship

In an Instagram post, the actress called Melvin Louis a 'compulsive liar & 'cheater' and stated it has taken a lot of courage for her come forward and talk about this as she and others believed in the relationship. "I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won’t no one will. He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity. ", read an excerpt from her post. Read below-

The actress even claimed that she had heard about Melvin and his philandering ways from others but chose to ignore it since the latter used to insist on such talk being just false rumors. Confirming that she officially dated him for close to one-year she said, "I ended the relationship. I have come to know that he (Melvin) has already moved on with somebody else."

Melvin runs a dance studio in Mumbai, which is often graced by stars in special appearances. Melvin was also Sana's dance tutor. Sana shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 6. She later appeared in films like Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

