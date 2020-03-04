Sana Khan Accuses Melvin Louis Of Impregnating A Teenage Girl; Details Here

Actor and model Sana Khan has revealed that her ex-boyfriend dancer Melvin Louis allegedly impregnated an 18-year-old girl. Sana Khan and Melvin Louis were in a serious relationship. However, Sana Khan and Melvin Louis’ relationship took a shocking turn after Sana accused him of infidelity and molestation. The couple broke things off in a very public break up that was all over social media sites. Recently, Sana Khan, while talking to an entertainment website, has spoken up about how she found out that her then-boyfriend had impregnated an 18-year-old girl. Read on to know more about the story:

Sana Khan accuses Melvin Louis of impregnating a teenage girl

In the interview, Sana Khan stated that an advocate contacted her and told her that an 18-year-old got pregnant because of Melvin Louis and that the girl has gone into depression. She also claims that the advocate told her that Melvin promised the girl a few things and that the girl had later gone to the advocate for counseling. The advocate also told Sana Khan that the girl, who remains unnamed, couldn’t speak out on the matter as she was a normal girl and that Melvin Louis has a celebrity status attached to him.

Sana Khan went on to say that many girls have texted her to talk about Melvin Louis. She spoke about one particular girl who does not want to reveal her identity but told her that she was drugged so that Melvin Louis could do things with her. Sana went on to say that all these girls are around 17 to 18 years of age. She also revealed that another 16-year-old girl met her to tell her that she was molested by Melvin Louis when she was just 13 years old. She further revealed that the girl claims she was going to his dance classes in Bandra where Melvin molested her.

Sara Khan further added that he remembers Melvin Louis telling his dance academy team to not accept applications from underage girls. She claims that the reason behind Melvin’s statement was that if a girl goes ahead and puts charges on him, he would have an advantage of her not being underage. Sana Khan also said that there are girls who are ready to speak about how they were ill-treated by Melvin Louis on camera. However, she claims that she doesn’t want to drag such young girls into the limelight and reveal their identity.

