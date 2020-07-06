Dil Bechara: Fans Draw Parallels Between Sushant & Paul Walker; Express Love Via Memes

Dil Bechara trailer was released by the makers today on YouTube. No one would have thought that Dil Bechara would be the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor’s untimely demise left the entire entertainment industry and his fans in a state of shock. As the Dil Bechara trailer released today, Sushant's fans have been showering the Dil Bechara trailer with lots of love and support. Various Sushant Singh Rajput memes and Dil Bechara memes are going viral over the internet. Meme enthusiasts are also showing their love and support to the Dil Bechara trailer by praising the actor and his performance. Here are some of the best Sushant Singh Rajput memes and Dil Bechara memes that have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Fans show their support to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer with memes

As the Dil Bechara trailer dropped, fans of the late actor took to the comments section on YouTube to say that they could not hold back their tears while watching the film. One such meme on Sushant is going viral where one of the scenes from Dil Bechara trailer is being compared to other popular emotional sequences from Hollywood movies. Some of the memes also addressed the emotional factor of the trailer. See the Sushant Singh Rajput memes here.

The sad thing is i cannot see this charming smile again 💔💔.... #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/l4XUQzH4yV — mahima kanojia (@Dukhi_aaatmaa) July 6, 2020

The Dil Bechara trailer has more than 1.3 million likes till now on YouTube and the number is growing rapidly. Some memes praised Sushant Singh Rajput’s acting skills and amazing expressions from the trailer, while some users have also disliked the Dil Bechara trailer. Fans also addressed those who disliked the video through their memes. See the Dil Bechara memes here.

Me and boies going to YouTube comment section of #DilBecharaTrailer to troll whoever speaks bad about the trailer pic.twitter.com/KWcjsEpbyI — Vivek 🐬 (@jimmy_hofa) July 6, 2020

Me if I found out the people who disliked #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/5pFIr2latW — सक्षम अग्निहोत्री 👑 (@SakshamAgNO3) July 6, 2020

Dil Bechara release

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara will be releasing on July 24, 2020. Because of the current lockdown, the makers decided to release the movie on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. The movie is a love story drama based on Hollywood classic The Fault in Our Stars. The film is originally based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars.

Promo Image Credits: A still from the trailer and @Dukhi_aaatmaa Twitter

