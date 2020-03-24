The Debate
Memes Nia Sharma Shared On Her Social Media That Might Tickle A Funny Bone Or Two

Bollywood News

Nia Sharma is one of the most loved actors in the entertainment industry. She shares a lot of memes on her social media that might tickle your funny bone.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular television actors. She is known for her role in Naagin. She made her debut in the entertainment industry with the Star Plus's Kaali as Anu. She rose to fame with her appearance as Manvi Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia Sharma also has been seen in many popular daily soaps and is also ranked in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list (published by Eastern Eye Newspaper in 2016 and 2017).

Nia Sharma also is an active social media user and is a social media celeb too. Her Instagram is full of her pictures and she also is a meme lover and often is seen sharing many memes on her feed. Take a look at the Nia Sharma’s memes and meme-related posts which will make you laugh.

Nia Sharma’s Instagram meme posts

Nia Sharma’s Instagram post on sleep

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma’s Instagram post to promote self isolation

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma’s Instagram post of making a scene

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma’s photo of marriage advice

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma’s photo for a support group

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma’s thought of the day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma’s meme on weight

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

