Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai: Throwback To Nia Sharma & Krystle D'Souza's 'sister Tale'

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai leads Nia Sharma and Krystle D’Souza became popular names in the TV industry. The sisterhood bond that Krystle D’Souza and Nia Sharma shared in this as Manvi and Jeevika respectively was amazing and memorable for so many reasons. To reminisce some old memories, here's a throwback-

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai: Throwback to Nia Sharma & Krystle D'Souza's beautiful bond

In this video, the real love between the two sisters is immensely evident and seen. Manvi and Jeevika look very cute and lovely together. Along with their unbreakable sister bond, they also prove to be best friends for each other to give their best in the relationship. Fans used to love this show and still miss this sisterhood.

Image courtesy: @thekriyankavilla

Those small fights for each other's love and cute conversations were something that all female fans could relate to. In this video, Viren, Jeevika, Manvi, and Virat, all the four lead characters of the show are seen enjoying some cherishable moments together. Even in this video, Manvi's love, possessiveness, and care for her elder sister is just so adorable.

Image courtesy: @thekriyankavilla

Some videos are really emotional of these sisters from their throwback serials. In this video, made by their fans wish to see them together again on screen. Manvi and Jeevika share a really beautiful sisterhood bond that is memorable and evident till date.

Image courtesy: @thekriyankavilla

Here is a throwback to this most emotional scene of Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. When Manvi is suffering from cancer and Jeevika cannot tolerate her pain at all, it just broke the fans' heart. Their love and care for each other was just amazing and an inspiration for most of the siblings.

Image courtesy: @sharma_magazine

This is an ultimate video of Ek Hazaorn Mein Meri Behna Hai to remember those cute memories of Manvi and Jeevika. Both the sisters are seen roaming around their city and enjoying themselves with each other. Jeevika and Manvi sharing their exceptional bond in this amazing video.

Image courtesy: @sharma_magazine

