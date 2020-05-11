Shahid Kapoor Misses The Sets Of 'Jersey', Posts A Look From The Film; See Here

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people all around the globe. Filming and production are shut down in India following the nationwide lockdown to curb the further spread of the virus. Amid coronavirus lockdown, Shahid Kapoor is missing the set of his upcoming film, Jersey. Read to know more.

Shahid Kapoor misses Jersey set

Shahid Kapoor will next appear portraying a cricketer in Jersey. The actor was shooting for the film in Chandigarh before the lockdown. He was injured while practising for his character and got 13 stitches.

After a break of a few days, he resumed shooting. Shahid even celebrated his 39th birthday on set where his wife Mira Kapoor paid a visit. But the shooting of the film got suspended due to coronavirus outbreak, and Shahid revealed the information with a tweet.

At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.❤️🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 14, 2020

He shared a picture from on his social handles in which he is wearing a helmet with a bat in his hand. He captioned, “#Jersey sets. #imissyou.” He even changed his profile picture with the same image on all his social media handles.

In the first look, Shahid was seen holding a bat as he began preparation for his role. In a video, the Padmaavat star is playing cricket and hitting a sixer. The actor shared a picture from the first day of the shoot, which has three trophies and the clapboard. Check them below.

Jersey is a sports drama film directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. It is a remake of the director’s 2019 film with the same name. The original version stars Nani as a cricketer, which will be played by Shahid Kapoor. Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur and others.

The story is about a thirty-six-year-old cricketer who stopped his cricketing career ten years ago and is now aiming to play for the Indian team. The movie is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju. Jersey is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020. However, the date might change as the film is on a halt.

