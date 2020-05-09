Shahid Kapoor Shares Pope Francis' Quote On Happiness Amid COVID-19 Scare

Amid such panic-stricken moment due to the coronavirus outbreak, several Bollywood stars are trying to spread positivity on the Internet with words of wisdom. Shahid Kapoor who is spending his quarantine period with children and wife Mira Rajput in Mumbai shared an excerpt written by Pope Francis that describes how happiness really means and how people should perceive it.

Shahid Kapoor shares words of positivity by Pope Francis

Shahid Kapoor shared the long excerpt written by the Pope on his Twitter handle which talks about how being happy and cherishing life moments is not a tedious task. The note by Pope Francis explains what it means to be truly happy and what a person should do in the wake of obstacles in life. The pensive note shared by the actor comes amid a global health crisis and fans hailed the positive message. Fans also extended their wishes to Shahid for completing 17 years in Bollywood.

One of the users expressed his fondness for the star and wished him for completing a milestone. She extended her wishes and wrote that his entire fans are proud of him for the kind of work he does. Another user shared a collage of all the characters portrayed by the star during these 17 years and wished the Kabir Singh star on the special occasion. A third user chimed in and wished the actor. He wrote that Shahid is the best that the entertainment industry has got. Another user thanked the actor for sharing such a positive note on the social media and also extended his best wishes on the joyous occasion

Thank you for posting it Shahid ❤️We all love you tons 😘 Stay happiest n blessed always ❤️ — Surbhi❤️ Ravi❤️Vicky❤️Shahid❤️ (@Surbhi_M19) May 9, 2020

That was a beautiful thought shared! Happy 17 years anniversary of your journey in Bollywood! There’s more to come with lots more success, love & smiles to spread! Have a great day, ahead! ❤️🤗 — Nishita (@NishitaABhatt) May 9, 2020

Congrats Shahid on completing 17 Years in Bollywood. You're one of the best we have and we love you. Stay safe❤️#17YearsOfShahidKapoor — That Bullish Guy (@i_Prathit) May 9, 2020

Happy 17 years in Bollywood industry 😍😘 pic.twitter.com/ZgYA4WrgfO — shanatic RD (@shanaticRajD7) May 9, 2020

Happy 17 Years of being in the film industry, bae! We love you and couldn't be prouder of you!!

💖😘🤗

You mean the world to us! Wishing you the best for all that lies ahead for you!#17YearsOfShahidKapoor #17YearsOfIshqVishk — Shahid Kapoor Online / #Jersey (@Shahid_Online) May 9, 2020

