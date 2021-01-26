‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’: Divyenndu Shares Intriguing Poster Of His Upcoming Patriotic Drama

Mirzapur fame actor Divyenndu who impressed all with his impeccable acting skills and stellar performance in the series recently announced his next project Mere Desh Ki Dharti. Apart from Divyenndu, the film will star Anupriya Goenka and Anant Vidhaat in pivotal roles. The film will be directed by Faraz Hiader and produced by Vaishali Sarwankar. Apart from sharing the exciting news, the actor even shared the motion poster of the film that seems to speak about the farmers and their situation in the country.

Divyenndu shares motion poster of next film

In the motion poster, the actor can be seen donning an indo-western look where he can be seen wearing a shirt with a towel wrapped around his shoulders. Apart from this, he can be seen holding a stick wrapped around a small bag as he walks on the farm. The film is touted to be a revolutionary one that will showcase the problems of the farmers and talk about their upliftment, the actor captioned the post and wrote, “Desh ke kisano ko milegi disha nayi, phir badlegi desh ki hawa!

Mera desh badal raha hai, aap bhi shamil ho jayein is journey mein humare sath. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan Jai Kissan.”

Read: Chunky Panday Shares BTS Pictures From The Sets Of His New Film With Mirzapur's Divyenndu

Read: Divyenndu Sharma Promotes 'Bicchoo Ka Khel' In Lucknow; Speaks Highly Of Its Delicacies

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to share their excitement to watch the actor on the big screen after a long time. One o0f the users wrote, “Lal phool neela phool Munna bhaiya beautiful.” Another user wrote, “Kisan Ekta zindabad.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Munna bhaiya ki jai ho bababa jai jawan jai kisan.” Another follower of the actor wrote, “Superb munna bhaiya.”

According to Bollywood Bubble, the film is a satirical and comic take on the contemporary situation where the rural and urban divide comes to the fore. The story of the film revolves around two engineers and their transforming journey in life. It is a patriotic-family film that involves a concerning social subject that is communicated across the community in a very subtle manner. The team of ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ is currently in the process of post-production activities. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the screen on August 14, 2020, but owing to the ongoing pandemic and the theatres being widely shut, the film will now release in 2021.

Read: Divyenndu Sharma Speaks About 'Bicchoo Ka Khel'; Says, "It Has Got A Cult Feel To It"

Read: 'Mirzapur' Producer & Director Booked In UP City; Police Team Sent To Mumbai For Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.