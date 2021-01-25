Chunky Panday Shares BTS Pictures From The Sets Of His New Film With Mirzapur's Divyenndu

After making a comeback to films, in the mid-2000s, Chunky Panday has created a niche for himself as a comedic actor and in the last few years, he has also been dabbling into negative roles with finesse and earning accolades. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his upcoming film’s crew and the shooting location for his fans. Read ahead to know more.

Chunky Panday's photos

In the post, Chunky shared multiple pictures in which he can be seen in Seondha. He can be seen in a honey yellow full-sleeve t-shirt and denim jeans. He paired his look with sunglasses. In other pictures, he can be seen with Divyenndu, Shivani Raghuvanshi and others. The actor can be seen at one of the ancient places of Seondha. He captioned his post saying it was sunny in winters and he was with such a fun crew. Fans and followers showered his post with several comments in no time. Chunky also shared the same pictures on his Instagram stories.

Earlier to this, Chunky had shared another post of multiple pictures in which he was seen with his crew. The pictures were taken at Bhanwar Vilas Palace, Karauli. He captioned his post saying that it was the most stunning and quaint location in Rajasthan.

Chunky Panday's movies

Chunky Panday has appeared in over 80 films in a career that has spanned over three decades. His most successful films as the lead actor were from 1987 to 1994. Later, he began working in Bangladeshi cinema from 1995 and most of his films in Bangladesh were successful. He again started working in Hindi films since 2003.

He made his debut in acting with the 1987 multi-starer film Aag Hi Aag opposite Neelam Kothari. His first breakthrough came with Paap Ki Duniya which was his second successful film with Sunny Deol and Neelam. Later, he appeared in many multi-hero films from 1987 to 1993. He was seen in films such as Aankhen, Tezaab, Ghar Ka Chiraag, Rupaye Dus Karod, Vishwatma and others. Chunky was last seen in a negative avatar in the second season of Kunal Kemmu starrer web series Abhay.

