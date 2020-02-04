Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar's Bond Is Loved By Fans In 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho'

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles. The trailer and first song, Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru received good responses from the audiences. Now a new romantic track Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho is out.

The song is sung by Ayushmann Khurrana and the music is composed by Vayu and Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics are written by Vayu. The track shows Ayushmann and Jitendra’s chemistry in the film. Read to know what fans say about it.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar Lock Lips In 'Gabru' Song; Fans React

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho song reactions

@ayushmannk Is there anything you're not good at?! #mereliyetumkaafiho is the new song in my playlist which is gonna be on loop!!! 💖

Absolutely in love with your voice ❤❤ — Bhavya (@bhavi0908) February 4, 2020

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why Industry Peers Told Him To Turn Down '..Zyada Saavdhan'

#MereLiyeTumKaafiHo is going to be my most favorite song sung by @ayushmannk

Heart-melting lyrics. Soft music & magical voice. Can't get better.❤

Finally we are getting to see some chemistry b/w Ayushmann & Jeetu Bhaiya @Farjigulzar 😂💕😍@Smzsofficialhttps://t.co/PlP4aOXlBp — Niharika (@NicelyNice77) February 4, 2020

I take back my complaint @hiteshkewalya Sir 😂🙏🏼 #MereLiyeTumKaafiHo song is much more than what I asked for. It's magical ❤❤💕🙏🏼 https://t.co/nmTUA6Ylxv — Shalini (@Shalini68913711) February 4, 2020

This hug and their height difference>>>



I'M NEVER GOING TO SHUT UP ABOUT IT AAAAAAH#MereLiyeTumKaafiHo pic.twitter.com/yeM6tDY01J — ✧ (@forgodsakeTaps) February 4, 2020

Also Read | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailer Called A 'Winner' By Fans; See Here

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho song

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Calls 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' A 'full Family Entertainer'

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a romantic social comedy-drama film. It focuses on homosexuality and same-sex marriage and is a spin-off to 2017 released, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar and Maanvi Gagroo, with others. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.