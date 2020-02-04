Union Budget
Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar's Bond Is Loved By Fans In 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho'

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's chemistry loved by fans in the new song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Read to know them.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
ayushmann khurrana

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles. The trailer and first song, Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru received good responses from the audiences. Now a new romantic track Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho is out.

The song is sung by Ayushmann Khurrana and the music is composed by Vayu and Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics are written by Vayu. The track shows Ayushmann and Jitendra’s chemistry in the film. Read to know what fans say about it.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar Lock Lips In 'Gabru' Song; Fans React

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho song reactions

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why Industry Peers Told Him To Turn Down '..Zyada Saavdhan'

Also Read | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailer Called A 'Winner' By Fans; See Here

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho song

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Calls 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' A 'full Family Entertainer'

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a romantic social comedy-drama film. It focuses on homosexuality and same-sex marriage and is a spin-off to 2017 released, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar and Maanvi Gagroo, with others. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

 

 

