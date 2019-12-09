Sona Mohapatra Slams A Troll On Anu Malik Row: 'You Find Women Molested Funny?'

Sona Mohapatra is one of the finest Bollywood singers in the country. She has gone on to sing some of the most amazing songs of the decade and she is revered highly among the elite singers in Bollywood. The singer has been at the forefront in defending women’s rights in the industry due to the current Anu Malik scandal.

Sona Mohapatra's epic shutdown of troll

That you find this ‘funny’ is actually the sorry reflection of your sad https://t.co/y7CRhlHBw5 you find so many women molested, assaulted,sexually harassed funny?Find it funny that there were children amongst these testimonies against Anu Malik? Sony TV is a Comedy Channel then. https://t.co/yuoIT3GnWY — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 9, 2019

Recently a fan of the show took to Twitter to post a supposed hilarious tweet. The fan joked about how Sona got Anu Malik dropped from the judge’s panel on Indian Idol, but couldn’t prevent his repeat telecasts on television. This was not taken well by the singer and she wrote a heart out in a tweet hitting right back at the troll.

She told the user that such a sensitive issue is not something to be joked about. She said that it reflected the person’s mentality which she felt sad for. She further added that a person being sexually harassed and, molested isn’t funny in no way. She also mentioned that admits the testimony there were children present there too.

The singer has always been vocal about such sensitive topics and has always been able to deliver a befitting reply. She has always stood up against such issues, and she has always been spotted on twitter hitting back or calling out misconduct against women. The tweet soon went viral and fans showed support to the singer and clapped back at the troll as well.

