MHA To Seek Report From Maharashtra Government In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Probe

In a massive development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will now step in and seek a report from the Maharashtra Government. This comes shortly after sources reported that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dialled the MHA requesting for them to step into the matter, expressing dissatisfaction in the way the Bihar Police was being treated by the authorities in Mumbai.

While the MHA was not stepping in since law and order is a state subject, the clashes between the police of the two states and the alleged obstruction by the Mumbai police was brought to the Centre's notice by the Bihar Government. Following this, MHA is likely to seek a detailed report on Sushant's investigation from the Maharastra government.

Bihar top-cop forcibly quarantined

Earlier in the day, in a shocking incident, senior officer IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who was deployed by the Bihar Police to monitor and lead the probe into Sushant's death was forcibly quarantined by the BMC in Mumbai. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar termed the development as 'not right' while the Bihar DGP revealed that he is attempting to contact his Maharashtra counterpart.

"Whatever happened to him is not right. It is not political and the Bihar Police is carrying out its duty. Our DGP will speak to them," said Nitish Kumar.

A question has also been raised on the timing of this move and why other officials from the 4-member Bihar police team were not put into quarantine upon arrival. The Maharashtra Home Minister scarpered when asked about the matter. The Mumbai police is facing unprecedented heat on account of the Bihar police's probe turning up details that are seeming conspicuous by their absence from the previous work done in the Sushant case.

