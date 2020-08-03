'BMC & Mumbai Police Have Gone Mad': Nirupam Tells CM Uddhav To Release Sushant Case Cop

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday lashed out at the Mumbai Police and the BMC over the forcible quarantine of Bihar police IPS officer Vinay Tiwari remarking that the Mumbai Police and the BMC 'had gone mad'. The former Mumbai Congress chief stated that there was an immediate need for Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to intervene otherwise the suspicions over the Mumbai Police would only increase.

"Looks like the BMC and Mumbai Police have gone mad. IPS officer Tiwari who came to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has been quarantined till August 15? How will the matter be investigated? The Chief Minister should intervene immediately. Release Tiwari immediately and help in the investigation or else the suspicion on the Mumbai Police will increase," tweeted Sanjay Nirupam.

लगता है, #BMC और मुंबई पुलिस पगला गए हैं।

सुशांत सिंह मृत्यू कांड की जाँच करने आए IPS अफसर तिवारी को 15 अगस्त तक क्वारंटीन कर दिया।जाँच कैसे होगी ?

मुख्यमंत्री तत्काल हस्तक्षेप करें।तिवारी को रिलीज कराएँ और जाँच में मदद करें वरना मुंबई पुलिस पर शक और बढ़ेगा।#SushanSinghRajput — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) August 3, 2020

Bihar IPS Officer quarantined

IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari was sent by Bihar Police to monitor and further investigate Patna-born late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe which is being carried out by both, Mumbai and Bihar Police simultaneously. He has, however, been placed under quarantine at a facility in Goregaon in Mumbai for 14 days by the BMC. Tiwari has stated that he will be filing for an exemption from the quarantine from competent authorities as he is on special duty in Mumbai.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, on the other hand, has termed the development as 'not right' while the Bihar DGP is attempting to contact his Maharashtra counterpart. A question has also been raised on the timing of this move and why other officials from the 4-member Bihar police team were not put into quarantine upon arrival. The Maharashtra Home Minister scarpered when asked about the matter.

The Mumbai police is facing unprecedented heat on account of the Bihar police's probe turning up details that are seeming conspicuous by their absence from the previous work done in the Sushant case.

