Michelin Star Holder Chef Vikas Khanna's Net Worth Will Stun You

Vikas Khanna is one of the hosts of MasterChef India and is widely known for his expertise in the field of cooking. He has also penned several books and is a successful author. Read on to know more about Vikas Khanna's net worth here:

Net-worth of the Michelin star holder Vikas Khanna

According to the reports, Vikas Khanna's net worth as of January 2020 is around one million dollars. This means that Khanna has a net worth of over ₹7 crores. This is calculated on the basis of Khanna's several assets. He has written several books out of which the most prominent is Buried Seeds: A Chef’s Journey: The Story of Vikas Khanna. Vikas Khanna has written over 40 books on the subject of cooking and Ayurveda.

Apart from this is has also worked as the head chef of Junoon. He made to the Deutsche Welle News and Gazette Review's list of top 10 chefs. He has also produced documentaries and made his directorial debut with drama flick The Last Color. His documentaries include Kitchens of Gratitude and Holy Kitchens. Khanna was seen as the host of MasterChef India season two. Khanna has also hosted over three seasons of Twist of Taste, which aired on Fox Life. According to the reports, Khanna was the Consultant chef on Kitchen Nightmares, which featured Gordon Ramsay in the lead role.

However BIG your dream is.....it will always have a humble beginning.

In Dec 2004, when I ran my very small cooking school in NY.

Though the project failed, but the passion to spread Indian Cuisine globally remains the same. 👨🏽‍🍳❤️ pic.twitter.com/1GfS5IDuV3 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) February 20, 2020

