Kapil Sharma And Mika Singh's Jamming Session Will Drive Away Your Lockdown Blues

Kapil Sharma is not only known for his acting skills but is also known for his melodious voice. Before the quarantine, the actor collaborated along with famous singer Mika Singh and jammed to their heart's content. It seems like amid the lockdown, the two stars met and had a jamming session for a while.

Mika Singh shared a video of their jamming session on his Instagram story. He has shared a few bits of them singing some soulful Punjabi music. Kapil can be heard singing Gurdaas Mann's famous song Kamli. He is seen dressed in an olive green t-shirt, white shorts and a cap. The actor can also be seen playing the harmonium. Check out a few glimpses of them singing below.

Kapil Sharma recently turned a year older as he celebrated his birthday during the lockdown. It is also reported that Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh have organised some more similar jamming sessions with Richa Sharma and Kanika Kapoor. Seems like fans are waiting to watch these stars collaborate.

In a recent interview, Kapil Sharma also revealed how he is spending his quarantine. He said that in a discussion with his wife he told her that the lockdown is a blessing in disguise as it will allow him to work out religiously but he does not seem to be exercising during this time. He said that spends his entire day with his adorable daughter and also indulges in some yummy food. And his birthday celebration is to get back on track to working out regularly.

