Mika Singh Opens Up How People Don't Appreciate And Only 'tweet Or Abuse'

India has been combating the coronavirus pandemic for almost three months and is making efforts to prevent the outspread of the same. The government announced a nationwide lockdown from March 2020, and citizens stayed indoors for their safety. Amidst all of this, many celebrities have come forward to help the needy and one of them is singer Mika Singh.

Mika founded the Divine Touch Foundation with the goal of providing education, healthcare, guidance to make a living for the underprivileged and to empower women. His foundation also provides free masks and meals for the people in need during the lockdown. However, Mika feels his efforts and those of his team have not been appreciated or discussed.

As nowadays everyone has been expressing their views on social media, Mika Singh also did the same and took to his Twitter handle to address the issue. The singer said that no one appreciates the effort that he and his team has put into helping others but when he talks about Salman Khan, people would only 'tweet or abuse'. Check out the tweet.

Guys it’s so strange .. Its now been 3 months, since the start of lockdown and my team is working so hard but nobody wants to appreciate thier work. If I say I love @BeingSalmanKhan bhai, then you see people have so much time to tweet or abuse. Wow.. @Divine_T .🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/iHjbItobYV — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) June 24, 2020

The singer has been quite vocal about his opinions and does not shy away from addressing it on his social media handle. Seeing the tweets on his post, fans are in full support of him and are also appreciating the good work he and his team are doing. They went on to tell him that not to care about the appreciation of people because only God appreciates and acknowledges the good work. They also went on to share several positive comments praising the singer for his efforts put in.

One of the users said, "Mika Bhai great work by your team and you. It's a time to work on reality ground which is done by you and God will give you an acknowledgement for this..keep it up Bhai... gbu".

While the other one said, "Sir, they will appreciate your work just like they mourn actors demise, i mean fake, God know u are working for humanity and its enough for you... I appreciate your team and all those who are helping those in need w/o any favour in return..." Check out a few more tweets below.

@MikaSingh sir they will appeciate your work just like they mourn actors demise, i mean fake, God know u are working for humanity and its enough for you... I appeciate your team and all those who are helping those in need w/o any favour in return.. — Eslah Follow #Cricket (@EUdii9) June 24, 2020

Don't worry about appreciation of the people or media, as long as God appreciates and accepts your good work for the society Allah bless brother 🇮🇳🙏🏻😇 — Ali Abbas Sultan Ahmed (@aliabbasahmed) June 24, 2020

