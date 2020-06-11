Kapil Sharma's Wife Ginni Bakes A Surprise Cake For Birthday Boy Mika Singh

Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath recently baked a cake for Mika Singh on his birthday. The comedian's wife baked a chocolate cake and both Ginni and Kapil arrived at Mika's house to celebrate his birthday. Singer Mika Singh turned 43 years old on June 10.

Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh are neighbours

Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath recently made a chocolate cake for Mika Singh on his birthday. The couple then went over to Mika Singh's house where the celebrations commenced. In the video uploaded on Instagram, fans can see Mika Singh showing the cake and saying - 'Ginni made this cake, thank you so much - I am very grateful.' The cake was decorated with some candy and stars and seemed appropriate for the occasion. As Kapil and Mika are neighbours, the gesture was extremely sweet and kind according to fans.

In another video shared on Instagram, fans can see Mika blowing out the candles on his cake. In the background, one can hear Kapil Sharma and a few other people singing Happy Birthday to Mika Singh on this joyous occasion. The entire thing was a surprise for Mika's birthday. Mika seemed very happy and merry in the video.

Mika Singh has had a productive quarantine and released a new single called Quarantine Love, which is a mashup of two Bollywood songs. The video shows Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh romancing on some beautiful tunes. The video has gotten many positive comments.

Kapil Sharma, on the other hand, is self-isolating with his family in Mumbai. The new episodes of his show The Kapil Sharma Show have been put on hold due to the pandemic. Kapil said in one his interviews that time passes by very soon for him in quarantine as he has a kid. He also mentioned that he was keeping safe and healthy and hoped that everyone else was doing the same. His wife Ginni Chatrath, who is very active on social media, keeps giving her followers more updates about the two. In one of her last posts, fans can see a picture of Kapil Sharma and Ginni's mother. The picture is very beautiful and vibrant.

Promo Image Courtesy: Mika Sing and Kapil Sharma's Instagram

