Milap Zaveri Shocked By 'Batla House' Getting Snubbed At Awards, Questions 'favouritism'

The award shows in Bollywood have not had the best reputation over the years. Be it stars like Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn refusing to attend the events for long, or Rohit Shetty recently claiming he attends only if paid while calling it ‘fake’, the awards have often been called a ‘TV show’. Milap Zaveri too questioned its credibility with the snub given to the movie Batla House.

The Satyameva Jayate director said he was ‘surprised and shocked’ that the John Abraham-starrer was not nominated. He claimed the action drama was the ‘one of the best-reviewed, respectable and successful films of 2019’. Calling the awards events as ‘song and dance shows’, he said such incidences makes one lose faith in them.

Quite surprising and shocking how most award shows haven’t included #BatlaHouse in their nominations for last year. Considering it was one of the best reviewed, respectable and successful films of 2019! Makes one lose faith in these song and dance shows. — Milap (@zmilap) February 7, 2020

Zaveri called the direction by Nikkhil Advani ‘superb’, John’s act as ‘terrific nuanced performance’, writing by Ritesh Shah as ‘powerful’ and editing by Maahir Zaveri as ‘brilliant’. He added that the technical departments were ‘world-class’, ‘award-worthy’ and that there was no excuse to ignore the film.

Be it the superb direction by @nikkhiladvani terrific nuanced performance by @TheJohnAbraham powerful writing by @writish brilliant editing by @z_maahir All the technical departments of #BatlaHouse were world class. Surely award worthy! No excuse to ignore this film. — Milap (@zmilap) February 7, 2020

He also said that if a movie achieves the ‘holy grail of critical acclaim and box office success’, it had to be addressed.

I don’t ever expect awards for the films I make. But when a film achieves the holy grail of critical acclaim and box office success that #BatlaHouse did then it needs to be addressed. Favouritism or groupism? Has to be some valid reason — Milap (@zmilap) February 7, 2020

Milap-John-Nikkhil partnership

Milap had directed the successful 2018 film Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham, and Nikkhil Advani was one of the producers. He is currently helming the second installment of the action film, with the same team. Satyameva Jayate 2 is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.

