Milap Zaveri Shocked By 'Batla House' Getting Snubbed At Awards, Questions 'favouritism'

Bollywood News

Milap Zaveri said he was shocked by 'Batla House' getting snubbed at awards shows despite being appreciated. He questioned if 'favouritism' was the reason.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Batla House

The award shows in Bollywood have not had the best reputation over the years. Be it stars like Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn refusing to attend the events for long, or Rohit Shetty recently claiming he attends only if paid while calling it ‘fake’, the awards have often been called a ‘TV show’. Milap Zaveri too questioned its credibility with the snub given to the movie Batla House.  

READ: Satyameva Jayate 2: Posters And First Look Revealed On Social Media

The Satyameva Jayate director said he was ‘surprised and shocked’ that the John Abraham-starrer was not nominated. He claimed the action drama was the ‘one of the best-reviewed, respectable and successful films of 2019’. Calling the awards events as ‘song and dance shows’, he said such incidences makes one lose faith in them. 

READ: John Abraham Jumps With Joy As Milap Zaveri Narrates Him The Script Of Satyameva Jayate 2

Zaveri called the direction by Nikkhil Advani ‘superb’, John’s act as ‘terrific nuanced performance’, writing by Ritesh Shah as ‘powerful’ and editing by Maahir Zaveri as ‘brilliant’. He added that the technical departments were ‘world-class’, ‘award-worthy’ and that there was no excuse to ignore the film. 

He also said that if a movie achieves the ‘holy grail of critical acclaim and box office success’, it had to be addressed. 

Milap-John-Nikkhil partnership 

Milap had directed the successful 2018 film Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham, and Nikkhil Advani was one of the producers. He is currently helming the second installment of the action film, with the same team. Satyameva Jayate 2 is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020. 

READ: Marjaavaan, Satyamev Jayate, & Other Movies Helmed By Director Milap Zaveri

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on

READ: Marjaavaan: Producer Nikkhil Advani Gives Credit Of The Film's Success To Milap Zaveri

 

 

Published:
