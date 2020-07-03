Milap Zaveri Says Nepometer App Is "absolutely Ridiculous"; Calls Nepotism Debate A "joke"

Bollywood director Milap Zaveri has slammed the app 'Nepotistic' on Twitter. The Satyameva Jayate director called out the app for rating every film regarding how many star kids and film family-related ties are involved with the film. The latest film that has been rated by the app is Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2, which has received 98% on the Nepometer.

Director Milap Zaveri slams ‘Nepometer’ on Twitter

The debate about nepotism in Bollywood has been ignited once again. The debate spread as wildfire on social media after the death of Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This debate over nepotism and groupism contributed to Sushant Singh Rajput's reasons for suicide has led to many star kids like Sooraj Pancholi, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and many others being discussed in the context of perhaps having it easier than an 'outsider'.

This debate that started after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death led to the actor’s brother developing an app called Nepotistic for the film audience. This app rates the overall involvement of star kids and film family connections to a certain project. Nepotistic recently rated Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2 98% on the Nepometer.

#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood

Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments pic.twitter.com/LqZFhE6bk8 — nepometer (@nepometer) July 2, 2020

But this rating was criticised by Bollywood director Milap Zaveri. The Marjaavaan director took to Twitter and hit out against the app for the rating it gave to Mahesh Bhatt directed Sadak 2. While slamming the app on Twitter, Milap Zaveri called it “absolutely ridiculous”. He also said that all the people involved with the film Sadak 2 have delivered blockbuster films due to their “talent” and the love they receive from the audience. In his tweet, the Bollywood director also said that the nepotism debate is a “joke”.

This is an Absolutely ridiculous meter to even have started. All the stars and makers of this film have given bonafide Blockbusters coz of their talent/love of audiences. Since decades. Film family or not, in the end audiences embrace who THEY want. The nepotism debate is a joke https://t.co/DCsWWaEcSB — Milap (@zmilap) July 2, 2020

Milap Zaveri’s tweet received immediate backlash by Twitter users. Many users pointed out nepotism is not a joke for people who struggle to enter the industry. Some also brought up the past few flop films delivered by Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt who part of the Sadak 2 cast. Many Twitter users also pointed out how Sushant Singh Rajput had delivered hit films as well but he still faced issues in the industry and did not have it as easy as other star kids.

It's very easy to say it's a joke when you get everything easily. As about what the audience chooses, THEY can show what THEY CAN DO to those who support Mafia Culture and unfair Groupism. #BoycottBollywoodNepotism #NepotismBollywood — Micheal 💰 (@iammikeee17) July 2, 2020

Soo triggered? Which was the last movie Aditya Roy Kapur or Sanjay Dutt did which was a Blockbuster? Bhoomi or Malang.Dont say Sanju ! Haha! And Nepotism debate is no JOKE otherwise Sonam or Sonakshi won't be getting movies after series of flops! — Gaurav (@GauravAdn) July 2, 2020

@zmilap Agreed they have given hits in their careers but so did @itsSSR. Why was he selectively ignored and why are outsiders treated like outliers.Why do they have to give validation of their talent and box office pull with every release.Clearly, not the case with star kids(1/2) — Yash Vardhan (@vardhan_24) July 2, 2020

