What Is Nepometer? Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Develops App, 'Sadak 2' Ranks On Top

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise had left the film industry shocked. This untimely death has led to a debate on nepotism and favouritism. Recently, it is being reported that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has come up with a new app that detects nepotism in Bollywood. It has also rated Sadak 2. Read on to know more details:

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Nepometer rates Sadak 2 as a highly nepotized film

Recently, it is being reported that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has come up with a new app that is called Nepometer. It apparently detects Nepotism in Bollywood. This app rates Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt’s new film Sadak 2 with a rating of 98% According to reports, Nepometer is designed to calculate the percentage of Nepotism in a film, as the name suggests. It measures the film in terms of several categories, that include lead actors, producers, directors, writers, and supporting actors. Then the app passes its calculated judgment on the film. Depending on the percentage of Nepotism, those who are against it can boycott the film.

#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood

Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments pic.twitter.com/LqZFhE6bk8 — nepometer (@nepometer) July 2, 2020

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

The official social media handle of Nepometer recently took to its official social media handle and rated the film Sadak 2. In the tweet, it wrote, “#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood. Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments.” There are over 2.1 thousand likes on this tweet.

Sadak 2 features Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, in the lead roles. It picks up the story left behind in the first Sadak movie by Mahesh Bhatt. The film will also feature Makarand Deshpande and Gulshan Grover. The movie revolves around a fake godman and depicts how he is brought down by the protagonists.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details



Mahesh Bhatt will return to directing after almost 20 years for Sadak 2. The film was supposed to get a theatrical release, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will now get a direct OTT release and will be soon available on Disney + Hotstar. It has been subjected to several controversies and has been called out for nepotism by netizens.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.