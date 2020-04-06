Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Deliver Tacos To The 'incredible Healthcare Workers'

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson, on Sunday, were seen trying their best to help the community amid COVID-19 outbreak. The couple was seen delivering tacos to healthcare workers at the Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana. Read on to know more about what happened when Cyrus and Simpson decided to make a change:

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson’s efforts towards a change

On April 5, 2020, Cody Simpsons took to his official social media handle and posted a video and several photos of what they were busy with on the weekend. In the photos and the video, fans can see that the couple has delivered over 120 tacos to the health care workers of their local hospital. Here is the post by Cody Simpson.

Cody Simpsons captioned the post saying, “Tacos for the incredible healthcare workers at our local hospital! So grateful for these true legends of our time dedicating their lives to battling this pandemic. Show some love to yours in your community!” The taco bags had a handwritten note on them which read, “Thank you for your support & love. Stay strong.” In a post, Simpsons also stated, "The COVID-19 pandemic has taken over communities around the world at an astounding rate and has forced most of us to change the way we live."

Talking about the environment he said, "Staying positive and trying to look forward is a good attitude to have during times of crisis. I’m stoked to get outside eventually and enjoy the green earth and blue ocean again & there are some epic organizations around the world continuing to deliver on their mission of keeping our oceans clean so they are there for us to enjoy for years to come. In honour of those people, I want to find a way to help raise awareness around their efforts."

