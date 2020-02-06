Miley Cyrus Incurs Huge Loss By Selling Her Malibu Mansion Post Her Split With Liam

Miley Cyrus has sold her fire-damaged place in a jiffy. In the deal, the Slide Away hitmaker has lost a good amount of money. In 2016, Miley spent a whopping USD 2.525 million on a two-storeyed home to get close with her then-boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth.

Liam Hemsworth house was right next to this house which she sold recently. After spending more than USD 2 million on the home, Miley has reportedly sold the house for just USD 1.7 million. Losing close to USD 1 million in the deal.

According to the report, the sale happened on January 24. The former couple, Liam and Miley worked out the details of their divorce just around last month. After working out the details, the former loved up couple officially called it quits after four days.

In 2018 fire, both the singer’s Miley and Liam’s houses were damaged. Miley even filed for an excavation and drilling permit to rebuild her home back in July 2019. By selling the mansion, Miley has gotten herself out of the task of rebuilding the house and handed it over to the new owner of the damaged house.

The two were in a roller-coaster relationship for 10 years. The couple met on the set of their 2010 romance film, The Last Song. According to the reports the couple announced their split last August. The couple announced their separation in less than one year of their marriage.

Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce giving the reason of irreconcilable differences. Cyrus has since moved on with another Australian singer Cody Simpson who is also her long-time friend. Liam is also sparking off rumours with model Gabriella Brooks.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson started dating in October 2019. As Liam Hemsworth has kept his relationship under wraps, Miley is going all guns blazing on social media to show her love for Cody Simpson.

