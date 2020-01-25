Miley Cyrus And Hannah Montana's LinkedIn-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder Meme Is Hilarious

The LinkedIn-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder meme challenge started by singer Dolly Parton has become an internet sensation. Many Hollywood stars including singer Jason Derulo as well as actor Jennifer Garner have shared their versions of the meme. The latest celebrity to enter the hilarious LinkedIn-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder meme challenge is the Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus.

The singer-actor not only shared her version of the challenge but also shared her characters Hannah Montana as well as Ashley O's version of the challenge too. Check out the LinkedIn-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder meme challenge for both Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana and Ashley O here.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus Is Reportedly Coping With Liam Hemsworth Divorce By Doing THIS; Details Inside

Miley Cyrus’ LinkedIn-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder meme challenge

Miley Cyrus also took to her Instagram story to post a picture with her Australian musician Cody Simpson. In the pictures, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s pictures from various dates can be seen compiled together. In the LinkedIn-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder meme challenge shared by Miley on her Instagram feed, she can be seen wearing a red coloured leather outfit for two of the pictures. While in the other two pictures, he can be seen wearing a blue coloured jumpsuit.

ALSO READ: Liam Hemsworth 'will Always Love Miley Cyrus' Reveals An Insider: Reports

Hannah Montana’s LinkedIn-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder meme challenge

Miley Cyrus shared Hannah Montana’s LinkedIn-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder meme challenge on her Instagram account. She also shared one more LinkedIn-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder meme challenge of the character that she essayed for Disney channel on her Instagram story. While the pictures on her Instagram feed show her transformation from a teenager to an adult as Hannah Montana, the pictures she shared on her Instagram story feature a much younger looking Hannah Montana.

ALSO READ: What Is The Cast Of Hannah Montana Starring Miley Cyrus Doing Now?

Ashley O’s LinkedIn-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder meme challenge

Miley Cyrus plays the role of Ashley O, a pop star idol on the hit Netflix show Black Mirror. She took to her Instagram story to share the LinkedIn-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder meme challenge for her as well. The challenge features four pictures of her dressed up as a character, with the iconic purple wig. The netizens are going gaga over Miley Cyrus’ hilarious version of the meme challenge.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus Managed To Make It To The Headlines THESE Times For All The Wrong Reasons

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.