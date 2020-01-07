Miley Cyrus Teases Fans About 'new Music' On Instagram; See Pics

Miley Cyrus is back to 2020 with a bang. The 27-year-old singer took to her Instagram to share pictures with her new look while teasing her fans about the possibility of releasing new music. She shared multiple pictures of her new look on her Instagram. Take a look at the posts here.

Miley Cyrus shows off her new look:

In the picture, we can see Miley in a white v-neck T-shirt and blue denim pant. She is also sporting black boots and pointy sunglasses. Her new shorter blonde hair is completing her look. She captioned the pictures by writing “New Hair. New Year . NEW MUSIC! 💀,”. After a look at this post, fans are excited to see the young star in her new songs and the album which she will be releasing.

Fans write comments like “Can’t wait!”, “WHENNNNN??????? WE NEED SOME DATES”, “New album?” and “Love you so much.” Many fans also commented by posting heart-eyed emoji too. Miley Cyrus had also shared a 10 years’ video recently which was loved by her fans. These ten years were the highlight of her life, and she also said that the new decade will be different.

Miley Cyrus went through a lot of changes in the last decade with the Australian actor and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. But due to unfortunate events, they got a divorce. Currently, Miley Cyrus is seeing yet another Australian. She was seen dating singer Cody Simpson they even spent the holidays together. Cody Simpson’s sister was the person who confirmed that the duo is actually dating and both are going strong.

