Miley Cyrus's Memorable Tracks From Disney's TV Series 'Hannah Montana'

There is no doubt that Miley Cyrus's ticket to fame was her successful stint in Disney's TV drama series Hannah Montana. The show was a rage amongst kids and teenagers. From Hannah Montana's characters, songs, to her costumes, everything became a trend. Hannah Montana show became an iconic television series within days of its premiere, giving an instant success to Miley Cyrus. The show became so popular that a movie under the same title was made, and as expected it did exceedingly well at the box-office.

Source: Miley Cyrus Instagram

The show revolved around the life a teenager Miley, who lives a dual life. While she led the life of an average schoolgirl by day, and a famous pop singer Hannah Montana by night. Only her dad knew about alter ego. Miley Cyrus's stellar performance in the show gave her a platform to showcase her talent. Miley Cyrus not only won millions of hearts with her acting skills, her mesmerizing voice gave her recognition as a singer. Let us reminisce in some old memories by checking the list of popular Miley Cyrus's songs she sung for Hannah Montana.

Miley Cyrus' most memorable tracks from Hannah Montana

Best of Both Worlds

Best of Both Worlds is truly an unforgettable track from Miley Cyrus's Hannah Montana. It was the title track of the teenage-drama as well. Miley Cyrus performed like a dream in this video of the song.

You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home

Talking about Miley Cyrus songs, there's no way we miss mentioning about You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home . This song is the highlight of Hannah Montana: The Movie. Miley Cyrus looked adorable in the video track, and performed like a rockstar, that she is.

Who Said

Who Said by Miley Cyrus is a supremely popular track from the HM TV series. The chorus of the track is really catchy. Miley looked really cool while performing the track in some voguish attires.

He Could Be The One

The show Hannah Montana managed to strike the right chord with the audiences because it truly lived up to its story plot, wherein songs were a major part of the episodes. Another famous track is He Could Be The One, which is a must-add to your playlist.

Hoedown Throwdown

Hoedown Throwdown is a highly energetic track by Miley Cyrus, with peppy music and amusing lyrics.

