Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar's Sun-kissed Pic Spreads Postivity On Eid; Pic Inside

Ankita Konwar recently shared yet another adorable picture with husband Milind Soman on Instagram. The sun-kissed picture was attached with an Eid greeting for their followers. Milind Soman can be seen sleeping as his wife hugs him. Sunshine can be caressing the duo as they cuddled up together for the picture. The picture was shared by Ankita where she wrote how the only thing that has changed since last Monday to is their hair colour.

Check out Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar’s sun-kissed picture here:

The Monday mood of the couple has given major couple goals to their fans. The comment section is flooded with adorable comments on the duo. While some wrote about the cuteness of the picture, others wished Eid Mubarak to Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar. Have a look at how fans are reacting towards their picture.

ALSO READ| Milind Soman Asks, 'Beard Or No Beard', Wife Ankita Konwar Has An Interesting Solution

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s quarantine diaries

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are spending quality time with each other amid the coronavirus lockdown. Previously, Ankita had shared another sun-kissed picture of the couple. The throwback pictures appear to be taken at a hill station. Ankita Konwar can be seen dressed in a polka dot ensemble while Milind Soman has donned a blue polka dot shirt. The duo is all smiles in the picture.

ALSO READ| Milind Soman Wonders About Reaction Had His Bare Photo With Madhu Sapre Been Released Now

Not only that, the couple also celebrated Mother’s day at the rooftop of their house. The selfie clicked by Milind Soman features her wife along with their mother. Special breakfast was prepared at the couple’s residence on the day. Fans can see lip-smacking snacks and tea served in the picture. While Milind opted for a plain black t-shirt, Ankita can be seen dressed in a casual white ensemble.

ALSO READ| Milind Soman Shares Clips From His 15-year-old Movie; Fans Call Him 'Indian Keanu Reeves'

Milind Soman’s professional front.

On the work front, Milind Soman was previously seen as one of the Judges of MTV’s Supermodel of the Year. The format of the show revolves around shaping and grooming upcoming models of the industry while the best lifts the title trophy. Along with this, Milind Soman also essayed the role of Dr Aamir Warsi in the digital series Four More Shots Please.

ALSO READ| 'Hope You Are In A Happy Place': Milind Soman's B'day Wish For Supermodel Naomi Campbell

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.